Schattige foto van zeepaardje minder onschuldig dan het lijkt

Fotograaf Justin Hofman (33) ging vorig jaar snorkelen voor de kust van het Indonesische eiland Sumbawa. Wat hij zag, tart de verbeelding. Een zeepaardje kwam voorbij gezwommen met een wattenstaafje. Hoewel het er grappig uitziet, zit er een droef verhaal achter.
Fotograaf Justin Hofman (33) postte deze opmerkelijke foto op Instagram waarvan hij wou dat hij niet bestond. "Ik wou dat dit niet elke dag gebeurde, maar helaas is dit dagelijkse kost", aldus de fotograaf. Hij brengt heel veel tijd door onder water en overal waar hij komt, ziet hij afval en vuilnis.
De foto van het zeepaardje dat surft op het wattenstaafje is genomineerd voor de Wildlife Photographer of the Year-prijs van het Natuurhistorisch Museum in Londen. Met zijn fotografie wil hij echter vooral mensen sensibiliseren.
De Amerikaanse fotograaf maakt zich al jaren grote zorgen over het milieu en de natuur. Zijn stokpaardje is de massale vervuiling door plastic in onze oceanen. Door aan de fotowedstrijd deel te nemen, kan hij meer mensen betrekken in de discussie die hij al jaren voert, vertelt Hofman aan The Verge.
It's a photo that I wish didn't exist but now that it does I want everyone to see it. What started as an opportunity to photograph a cute little sea horse turned into one of frustration and sadness as the incoming tide brought with it countless pieces of trash and sewage. This sea horse drifts long with the trash day in and day out as it rides the currents that flow along the Indonesian archipelago. This photo serves as an allegory for the current and future state of our oceans. What sort of future are we creating? How can your actions shape our planet? . thanks to @eyosexpeditions for getting me there and to @nhm_wpy and @sea_legacy for getting this photo in front of as many eyes as possible. Go to @sea_legacy to see how you can make a difference. . #plastic #seahorse #wpy53 #wildlifephotography #conservation @nhm_wpy @noaadebris
