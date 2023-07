Pogacar en Vingegaard duelleren, Carlos Rodriguez profiteert en wint spannende eerste Alpenrit

epa10748404 Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) of team Jumbo-Visma and Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (2R) of team UAE Team Emirates in action during the 14th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 152kms race from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil, France, 15 July 2023. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT Beeld ANP / EPA