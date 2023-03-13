OverzichtOscars
Dit zijn de Oscarwinnaars in de belangrijkste categorieën
Zeven Oscars voor Everything Everywhere All at Once, waaronder Beste Film, Beste Regie en Beste Actrice: dat is een heuse triomf. Maar The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Elvis en Tár bleven met niets achter. Een overzicht van de belangrijkste prijzen.
Beste Film
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Beste Regie
- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Beste Acteur
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Beste Actrice
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Beste Acteur in een Bijrol
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Beste Actrice in een Bijrol
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Beste Origineel Scenario
- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg en Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
- Todd Field (Tár)
Beste Bewerkt Scenario
- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson en Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer en Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)
Beste Buitenlandse Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Duitsland)
- Close (België)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinië)
- The Quiet Girl (Ierland)
- Eo (Polen)
Beste Animatiefilm
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Beste Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Fabelmans
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Beste Song
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ (RRR)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick)
- ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- ‘This Is a Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- ‘Applause’ (Tell It Like a Woman)