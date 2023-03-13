Dit zijn de Oscarwinnaars in de belangrijkste categorieën

Beste Film

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- Elvis

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking

Beste Regie

- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Todd Field (Tár)

- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Brendan Fraser Beeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Beste Acteur

- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

- Austin Butler (Elvis)

- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Bill Nighy (Living)

- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Beste Actrice

- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Cate Blanchett (Tár)

- Ana de Armas (Blonde)

- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Yeoh Beeld ANP / EPA

Beste Acteur in een Bijrol

- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Beste Actrice in een Bijrol

- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Hong Chau (The Whale)

- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jamie Lee Curtis en Ke Huy Quan. Beeld AFP

Beste Origineel Scenario

- Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- Steven Spielberg en Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

- Todd Field (Tár)

Beste Bewerkt Scenario

- Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson en Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)

- Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer en Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)

Beste Buitenlandse Film

- All Quiet on the Western Front (Duitsland)

- Close (België)

- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinië)

- The Quiet Girl (Ierland)

- Eo (Polen)

Regisseur Edward Berger, winnaar van Beste Buitenlandse Film voor 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Beeld Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Beste Animatiefilm



- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red

Beste Score

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- The Fabelmans

- Babylon

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Banshees of Inisherin

Beste Song

- ‘Naatu Naatu’ (RRR)

- ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick)

- ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

- ‘This Is a Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

- ‘Applause’ (Tell It Like a Woman)