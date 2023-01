Grootvader zoekt wanhopig naar vermiste kleinzoon (1) in puin appartementsgebouw Dnipro, balans voorlopig op 45 doden

Honoring the memory of the victims of the Russian rocket strike on Dnipro.



45 people killed, 6 of them children - latest data.



Bodies of 15 people are unidentified so far. 20 people remain missing, 4 of them children.



5 children became orphans.



Deepest condolences.



📷: SESU pic.twitter.com/jJ8phvEjLO