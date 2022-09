Live - Oekraïne. Zelensky roept Veiligheidsraad bijeen voor spoedvergadering • Hongarije steunt nieuwe energiesancties tegen Rusland niet meer

handout photp shows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visits the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region in Ukraine on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Zelensky visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv's army in a lightning counter-offensive. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via ABACAPRESS.COM Beeld ABACA