‘Bereidt Rusland nu ook een ‘denazificatie’-operatie voor tegen Zweden?’: affiches noemen beroemdheden als Astrid Lindgren ‘nazi’s’

Now there is a publicity campaign in Moscow 🇷🇺 saying that 🇸🇪 is a country of Nazis. Are there any limits to these guys? Or are they preparing a ”denazifying” operation against 🇸🇪 as well? I think this will further solidify support for 🇸🇪 joining @NATO. pic.twitter.com/n7RHJQRDjd