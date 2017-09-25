Elia Suleiman draait nieuwe video van 'Libanese Madonna' Yasmine Hamdan

‘Balad’ is een politiek geladen nummer (zie de Engelse vertaling hieronder) , maar ook de video is erg politiek getint. “Artiesten zijn nu eenmaal politiek, omdat we een groot publiek bereiken”, vertelde Suleiman daarover in mei in De Morgen . “Maar toch hoop ik dat men mij steeds blijft zien als een muzikante. Ik wil in de eerste plaats over mijn kunst praten, al ben ik tegelijk blij dat ik het beeld over Arabische vrouwen kan bijstellen.”

‘Balad (Country)' (tekst door Yasmine Hamdan)

I stand still and I see the country in a pickle

They talk of wars and strife and strains

It feels absurd, all this pain

Up in flames and down the drain

I struggle for daily bread

Forget about the butter now

Where are my volatile elected friends?

I am orphaned…

Well I’m the high-jacked and the alien

I am the deserted subject

So I’m the highjacked and the outcast

I am the cheated subject

I’m choking on my angry tears

I stand still and no one hears

Don’t blame it on me I’m disowned

I’m the stripped fellow I am dethroned

Well I’m the highjacked and the alien

I am the deserted subject

So I’m the highjacked and the outcast

I am the cheated subject