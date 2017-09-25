Elia Suleiman draait nieuwe video van 'Libanese Madonna' Yasmine Hamdan

De bekroonde Arabisch-Israëlisch filmmaker Elia Suleiman heeft opnieuw een clip gedraaid voor het Arabisch icoon Yasmine Hamdan. De video bij ‘Balad (Country)’ is maandag gelanceerd op YouTube.
De Libanese Yasmine Hamdan werd bekend met Soapkills, een van de eerste indie elektronische bands in het Midden-Oosten. In Parijs werkte ze ook samen met Mirwais en Marc Collin van Nouvelle Vague.
De video bij haar nieuwe single ‘Balad (Country)’ werd gemaakt door Elia Suleiman, echtgenoot van Hamdan die in 2002 de Grand Prix du Jury in Cannes won voor zijn film Divine Intervention. Eerder dit jaar draaide Suleiman ook al de video bij het nummer ‘La Ba'den’.
‘Balad’ is een politiek geladen nummer (zie de Engelse vertaling hieronder), maar ook de video is erg politiek getint. “Artiesten zijn nu eenmaal politiek, omdat we een groot publiek bereiken”, vertelde Suleiman daarover in mei in De Morgen. “Maar toch hoop ik dat men mij steeds blijft zien als een muzikante. Ik wil in de eerste plaats over mijn kunst praten, al ben ik tegelijk blij dat ik het beeld over Arabische vrouwen kan bijstellen.”
In de lente verscheen haar tweede solo-album, Al Jamilat (The Beautiful Ones) bij Hamdanistan Records/Crammed Discs.
‘Balad (Country)' (tekst door Yasmine Hamdan)
I stand still and I see the country in a pickle
They talk of wars and strife and strains
It feels absurd, all this pain
Up in flames and down the drain
I struggle for daily bread
Forget about the butter now
Where are my volatile elected friends?
I am orphaned…
Well I’m the high-jacked and the alien
I am the deserted subject
So I’m the highjacked and the outcast
I am the cheated subject
I’m choking on my angry tears
I stand still and no one hears
Don’t blame it on me I’m disowned
I’m the stripped fellow I am dethroned
Well I’m the highjacked and the alien
I am the deserted subject
So I’m the highjacked and the outcast
I am the cheated subject