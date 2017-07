Ed Sheeran en Alt-J in race voor Mercury Prize

My dream when I first started music was to sell out Shepherd's Bush empire and have a Mercury nominated album. Did the latter on the first album but have never been nominated on either album so just assumed it would ever happen, as I'm aware, I'm not the most critically acclaimed artist out there. But today, low and behold, woke up to find out Divide has been shortlisted. Now I'm aware I won't win, but to be put on the shortlist is a real honour, and something that makes both 26 year old me and 13 year old me very happy and proud. So thank you to whoever put me up for it, I'm sorry I can't make the ceremony as I am still touring the USA. But thank you. You rock x

