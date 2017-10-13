Het beste uit The New York Times

What Did Trump’s Health Care Executive Order Do?

Het beste uit The New York Times

- Margot Sanger Katz - Bron: The New York Times
1 U.S. President Donald Trump smiles after signing an Executive Order to make it easier for Americans to buy bare-bone health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House in Washington. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he said would begin “saving the American people from the nightmare of Obamacare.” There’s a lot that’s still uncertain about how the order will change the health law. Here’s what we know so far.

Is Obamacare repealed now?

“I just keep hearing repeal-replace, repeal-replace,” Trump said in the signing ceremony. “Well, we’re starting that process.”

If it’s a start, it’s largely a ceremonial one. The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land, and none of the proposed changes would substantially alter its main provisions. The executive order could result in higher insurance premiums for some Obamacare customers and lower premiums for less regulated coverage for those who want to try new insurance options. It could cause some insurers to exit some markets in the long-term.

