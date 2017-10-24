Trump’s Fed Finalists Offer a Clear Choice: Status Quo or Significant Change

The two men that President Donald Trump is considering as replacements for Chairwoman Janet Yellen of the Federal Reserve have sharply different views on monetary policy, offering a stark test of Trump’s economic priorities.

The choice pits a status quo candidate, a current Fed governor, Jerome H. Powell, against a Stanford University economics professor, John B. Taylor, who is celebrated by many conservative Republicans for his insistence that the economy would produce stronger growth if the Fed would just get out of the way.



Trump said last week that he also might nominate Yellen, whom he said he liked “a lot,” to a second term. He said Monday that a decision is “very, very close.”



Picking Powell could allow Trump to install a Republican Fed chairman without significantly altering monetary policy. Trump prizes the fact that the economy is growing and the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2 percent.