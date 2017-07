Boze Airbnb-verhuurder duwt toerist van trap in Amsterdam

2017.07.08: Amsterdam. One of my friends/ Inkanyiso crew members was pushed downstairs by the Airbnb owner where we stayed. He threw their belongings out ... for few mins late checkout. She collapsed and ended up in hospital. She suffered internal injuries and bruises. Am so angry with this I couldn't even sleep. This is racism and can't be justified... violence on black bodies as you can see in this video. #racism #evidence #visualactivism #Amsterdam 😭😭😭😭😭😭😰... #lessthan24hours ago ... a young black female pushed and hurt by a white male who screamed in a Dutch language. #genderbasedviolence ... 📹 by #LeratoDumse @dumselerato of @dulovemedia

