Barcelona bezwijkt onder toeristendrukte: "Toerisme vermoordt de buurten"

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY DANI BOSQUE (FILES) A picture taken on August 30, 2014 shows a resident of La Barceloneta holding a placard during a demonstration against "drunken tourism" in their neighbourhood in Barcelona. Night uproars, "antisocial" and alcohol-fuelled behaviours have pushed local residents of the Barceloneta to the limit. The residents of this historical area of Barcelona took their protests to the streets to demand that authorities act against the excesses of tourists in the area. AFP PHOTO/ JOSEP LAGO

©AFP