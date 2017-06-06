Binnenkort exclusief bij Lidl: modelijn van topmodel Heidi Klum

Discounter Lidl gaat samenwerken met het Duitse topmodel Heidi Klum. Een door Klum ontworpen modelijn zal exclusief in de Europese en Amerikaanse winkels van de Duitse keten worden verkocht, zo maakte het bedrijf bekend.
De collectie zal zowel "chic als betaalbaar" zijn, belooft Lidl.
De discounter opent in juni zijn eerste supermarkten in de VS. Binnen het jaar wil de supermarktketen honderd filialen geopend hebben langs de Amerikaanse oostkust.
Daarmee heeft het bedrijf er de aanval geopend op eeuwige rivaal Aldi, dat al sinds 1976 in de VS actief is.
